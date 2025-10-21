Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Stock Moves 1.60%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $205.71, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 21.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 225% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $549.69 million, reflecting a 57.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion, indicating changes of +156.16% and +58.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% higher within the past month. Reddit Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Reddit Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 108.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.14, which means Reddit Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that RDDT has a PEG ratio of 3.09 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

