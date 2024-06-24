Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $56.48, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.71% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Reddit Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

