Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) ended the recent trading session at $148.13, demonstrating a +1.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Reddit Inc. to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 416.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $426.49 million, indicating a 51.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $1.85 billion, signifying shifts of +136.34% and +41.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Reddit Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Reddit Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Reddit Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 121.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.49 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that RDDT has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

