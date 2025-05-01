Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) reported $392.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +550.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reddit Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - Global : 108.1 million versus 107.2 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 108.1 million versus 107.2 million estimated by nine analysts on average. ARPU - Global : $3.63 versus $3.49 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $3.63 versus $3.49 estimated by nine analysts on average. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - U.S. 50.1 million versus 50.53 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

50.1 million versus 50.53 million estimated by seven analysts on average. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - International : 58 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.63 million.

: 58 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.63 million. ARPU - U.S. $6.27 compared to the $5.84 average estimate based on six analysts.

$6.27 compared to the $5.84 average estimate based on six analysts. ARPU - International : $1.34 versus $1.28 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.34 versus $1.28 estimated by six analysts on average. Logged-out DAUq - Global : 59.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.94 million.

: 59.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.94 million. Logged-out DAUq - U.S. 27.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.14 million.

27.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.14 million. Logged-out DAUq - International : 32.2 million versus 30.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 32.2 million versus 30.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. WAUq - Global : 401.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 397.47 million.

: 401.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 397.47 million. Revenue- International : $78.50 million versus $73.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $78.50 million versus $73.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- United States: $313.90 million versus $300.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Reddit Inc. have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

