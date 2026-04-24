Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $154.89, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

The stock of company has risen by 20.19% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 376.92% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $614.09 million, showing a 56.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, representing changes of +53.44% and +43.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. As of now, Reddit Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Reddit Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.57.

Investors should also note that RDDT has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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