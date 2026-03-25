Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $139.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.58% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.19% was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Reddit Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 376.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $614.09 million, showing a 56.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.02 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.44% and +43.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Reddit Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Reddit Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.85 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that RDDT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RDDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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