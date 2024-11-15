Reddit Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Reddit (RDDT) Inc with 26,988 puts trading, or 1.5x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 120 puts and Jan-25 100 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 8,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.33, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

