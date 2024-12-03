Reddit Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Reddit (RDDT) Inc with 12,367 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 62.36%. 12/6 weekly 160 calls and 12/6 weekly 150 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
