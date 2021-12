Dec 16 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

