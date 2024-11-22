Reddit falls -7.8%

Reddit (RDDT) is down -7.8%, or -$12.26 to $145.76.
Read More on RDDT:
- Reddit falls -7.3%
- Advance offering 7.8M Reddit shares at $145.38-$148.54, Bloomberg says
- Here’s Why Reddit Shares Dropped 7% Yesterday After a 16% Gain
- Reddit (RDDT) Message Boards Crash After Software Update
- Reddit reports issues, outage
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.