Reddit Expands Partnership With Shopify: Will it Boost Ad Revenue?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from its expanding partnership with Shopify. This move is poised to significantly boost its ad revenue and strengthen its position in the retail and e-commerce advertising ecosystem. In the first quarter of 2026, Ad revenues climbed 74% year over year to $625 million, accounting for the vast majority of the top-line expansion.



The Shopify integration streamlines the process for merchants to launch dynamic product ads (DPAs) on Reddit. In May 2026, Reddit expanded its Shopify integration globally, making it easier for merchants to launch DPAs and connect storefronts directly to Reddit’s advertising platform.



The update includes streamlined account linking, automated product catalog syncing and a codeless Reddit Pixel for conversion tracking. Reddit also highlighted new retail research showing strong shopping intent among its users, with advertisers seeing higher returns on ad spend compared with other social platforms. The company says retail ad investment has grown significantly, reinforcing its position as a key destination for product discovery and purchase decisions.



Reddit’s strong demand in its ad business is fueling robust financial results and is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million, representing 43% to 45% year-over-year revenue growth with a midpoint of about 44%.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

Reddit is facing stiff competition from competitors like Snap SNAP and Meta Platforms META. Both Snap and Meta Platforms are expanding into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Snap is benefiting from strong revenue growth, driven by improved advertising demand and the expansion of direct revenue streams. In the first quarter of 2026, Snap reported that advertising revenues reached $1.24 billion in the quarter, up 3% year over year, driven primarily by growth in direct response advertising.



Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms, which include Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, is driving user engagement to boost ad revenues. In the first quarter of 2026, Meta's Advertising revenues were $55.02 billion, which increased 33% year over year.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 22.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's increase of 21.3% and the Internet - Software industry’s decline of 6.1%.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 9.27X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.93X. RDDT has a Value Score of F.

RDDT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, which has increased 21% over the past 30 days. This suggests 84.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.