Reddit evaluating Nokia's patent infringement blame

March 19 (Reuters) - Reddit said on Tuesday it had received a letter from Nokia Technologies NOKIA.HE accusing the social media platform of patent infringement and was now evaluating the claim.

Reddit is scheduled to go public this week in one of the most high-profile initial public offerings of recent years. It is targeting a valuation of up to $6.5 billion.

