News & Insights

US Markets

Reddit evaluating Nokia's patent infringement blame

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 19, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds IPO background in paragraph 2

March 19 (Reuters) - Reddit said on Tuesday it had received a letter from Nokia Technologies NOKIA.HE accusing the social media platform of patent infringement and was now evaluating the claim.

Reddit is scheduled to go public this week in one of the most high-profile initial public offerings of recent years. It is targeting a valuation of up to $6.5 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.