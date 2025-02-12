REDDIT Earnings Results: $RDDT Reports Quarterly Earnings

REDDIT ($RDDT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $427,710,000, beating estimates of $413,111,046 by $14,598,954.

REDDIT Insider Trading Activity

REDDIT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 273 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 273 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 109 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $93,029,680 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $25,508,301 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $13,151,915 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,001,125 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 82,845 shares for an estimated $6,221,040 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,127,985 .

. MARY PORTER GALE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $572,000

REDDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of REDDIT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

