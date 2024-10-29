Reddit CEO: We’ve been working hard at profitability

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Steve Huffman said Reddit (RDDT) is growing revenue “substantially faster” than costs. Reddit is a place advertisers need to be, he noted. Currently, 50% of the company’s users are in the U.S. and 50% are outside. Huffman expects the majority of both user and revenue growth to occur outside the U.S. going forward.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RDDT:
- Reddit jumps 17% to $96.00 after Q3 beat, Q4 outlook
- Reddit sees Q4 revenue $385M-$400M, consensus $357.9M
- Reddit reports Q3 EPS 16c vs (13c) last year
- Reddit Inc options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.