Reddit CEO: We’ve been working hard at profitability

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Steve Huffman said Reddit (RDDT) is growing revenue “substantially faster” than costs. Reddit is a place advertisers need to be, he noted. Currently, 50% of the company’s users are in the U.S. and 50% are outside. Huffman expects the majority of both user and revenue growth to occur outside the U.S. going forward.

