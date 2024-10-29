News & Insights

Reddit CEO: We’ve been working hard at profitability

October 29, 2024 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Steve Huffman said Reddit (RDDT) is growing revenue “substantially faster” than costs. Reddit is a place advertisers need to be, he noted. Currently, 50% of the company’s users are in the U.S. and 50% are outside. Huffman expects the majority of both user and revenue growth to occur outside the U.S. going forward.

Read More on RDDT:

