Reddit CEO Sells 18,000 Shares for a $3.6 Million Gain

Key Points

Steve Ladd Huffman, CEO and President of Reddit, exercised 180 stock options on Oct. 15, 2025.

Huffman also sold all 18,000 shares received from the options exercised.

Huffman indirectly held 494,104 shares of Reddit following the sale.

Steve Ladd Huffman, CEO and President of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), exercised 18,000 stock options and immediately sold the same number of shares for a transaction value of approximately $3.6 million on Oct. 15, 2025, as reported in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 18,000 Transaction value ~$3.6 million

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($200.53) as of Oct. 15, 2025; post-transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($200.53).

Key questions

What is the significance of this transaction for Steve Ladd Huffman's stake?

This transaction left Huffman with indirect ownership of 494,104 class A Reddit shares.

How does the trade size compare to Huffman's recent selling activity?

The 18,000-share sale matches the median size of his recent transactions from Feb. 18, 2025, to Oct. 15, 2025, reflecting a systematic pattern.

What does the derivative context indicate about Huffman's intent?

This transaction involved exercising 180 stock option contracts and immediately selling all acquired shares, demonstrating no intention to increase direct equity exposure in Reddit at current price levels.

How does the transaction price relate to recent market performance?

The weighted average sale price of approximately $200.53 per share closely matched the transaction price on Oct. 15, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization N/A Revenue (TTM) $1.67 billion Net income (TTM) $216.34 million 1-year price change 167.10%

Note: 1-year price change calculated on a calendar year basis as of Oct. 15, 2025.

Company snapshot

Reddit operates a digital platform that organizes interest-based communities.

Generates revenue primarily through advertising and premium membership offerings.

Serves a global audience of online users, content creators, and advertisers.

Reddit is a leading online platform in the internet content and information sector, known for its community-driven content and high user engagement. Its business model leverages user activity and targeted advertising to drive revenue growth.

Foolish take

Huffman's sale of Reddit stock probably shouldn't be taken as a sign he's bearish about the business. Insiders are people with bills to pay and luxuries to acquire just like the rest of us. This wasn't the first time in recent months that he converted stock options he receives as a form of compensation into 18,000 shares that he immediately sold.

Shares of Reddit are down about 28% from a peak they reached in September. Despite the recent pullback the stock has rocketed about 475% higher since its initial public offering last April. Management will present third quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Investors have been responding well to a strong performance. Despite being in operation for about 20 years, the social media platform for folks who enjoy reading is growing rapidly. During the second quarter, daily active unique users surged 20% year over year to 110 million.

Reddit is also doing a much better job at monetizing its highly engaged audience. Second quarter revenue exploded 78% higher year over year to $500 million.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Exercised: The act of using stock options to purchase company shares at the predetermined price.

Immediate sale: Selling shares immediately after acquiring them, often to realize gains or avoid holding risk.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other indirect means.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Derivative context: Refers to transactions involving financial instruments like options, whose value is derived from underlying assets.

Systematic drawdown: A planned, gradual reduction of holdings over time, often following a set pattern.

Equity exposure: The degree to which an investor is invested in company shares, reflecting potential gains or losses.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.