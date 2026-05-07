Reddit and Ethan Allen have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Reddit Inc. RDDT as the Bull of the Day and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Tesla TSLA, NVIDIA NVDA and Trimble Inc. TRMB.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Despite a sharp correction in the first quarter, driven largely by indiscriminate selling across SaaS and consumer internet names, Reddit Inc. continues to execute at a high level and reassert its growth narrative.

The company reported total Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) of 126.8 million for Q1 2026, representing a 17% year-over-year increase, highlighting continued strength in user engagement and platform relevance. Importantly, that engagement is increasingly being monetized. Reddit delivered revenue of $663 million in the quarter, up 69% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations, signaling strong demand across its advertising and data licensing initiatives.

This combination of user growth and monetization is driving a meaningful acceleration in fundamentals. Earnings estimates have been moving higher, reflecting improving profitability and operating leverage as the business scales.

From a market perspective, the stock is also showing resilience. After pulling back alongside the broader software complex earlier this year, shares have regained momentum and are now rebounding strongly off their recent lows.

Altogether, Reddit is demonstrating powerful top and bottom-line growth, rising analyst confidence, and improving price action, highlighting a distinct disconnect between business performance and year-to-date stock price. This spread could be an investor's opportunity.

Reddit Earnings Boost the Stock

Following last week’s strong earnings report, Reddit Inc. has seen a wave of analyst upgrades, and the momentum is well supported by fundamentals. Since its 2024 IPO, the company has consistently outperformed expectations, beating earnings estimates by an average of 67% over the past four quarters.

That track record is now feeding directly into forward estimates and earnings the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Over the past week alone, analysts have raised projections across the board, with current year estimates increasing 6.5% and next year forecasts rising 5.3%. This steady upward revision trend reflects growing confidence in Reddit’s ability to sustain both user growth and monetization.

The broader growth profile remains compelling. Sales are projected to increase 47.8% this year and another 31.9% next year, while earnings are expected to climb 61.8% and 40.4%, respectively. That combination of rapid top line expansion and accelerating profitability highlights meaningful operating leverage as the platform scales.

At roughly 40.5x forward earnings, the stock trades at a premium, but one that appears justified given the strength and durability of its growth outlook. In that context, the valuation looks more reflective of sustained execution than excess optimism.

Reddit Shares Gains Momentum

Mirroring much of the sector, Reddit stock spent the past three months consolidating following its earlier-year pullback. That period of weakness has now given way to a more constructive setup, with shares forming a clear base.

The shift in momentum began ahead of earnings, as the stock broke out from its consolidation range, and was reinforced by a strong post-earnings gap higher. That move signaled renewed institutional interest and improving sentiment around the name.

More recently, price action has tightened into a tidy bull flag continuation pattern, a typically bullish formation that reflects orderly consolidation after a strong advance.

If shares can break out decisively from this range, it would likely mark the beginning of the next leg higher and confirm that a new bullish trend is underway.

Should Investors Buy Shares in RDDT?

Reddit is checking many of the key boxes investors look for in a high-growth stock, with strong user expansion, accelerating monetization, rising earnings estimates and improving price action.

While the valuation remains elevated, it is supported by a durable growth profile and a consistent track record of outperforming expectations. At the same time, the stock appears to be emerging from a multi-month consolidation, suggesting momentum may be turning back in its favor.

For investors comfortable with higher-growth, higher-volatility names, RDDT offers a compelling combination of fundamental strength and technical upside. If the stock can confirm its breakout, it could be poised for another major leg higher.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has been under sustained pressure, with stagnant sales, declining earnings estimates, and a weakening stock price reflecting a challenging fundamental backdrop.

As a high-end home furnishings retailer, the company is closely tied to housing activity and broader macro conditions. Elevated interest rates and tight housing inventory across the U.S. have kept turnover subdued, directly impacting demand for big-ticket discretionary purchases like furniture. That cyclical headwind has weighed heavily on both revenue growth and profitability.

However, the challenges extend beyond the current macro environment. Even prior to the recent housing slowdown, Ethan Allen struggled to generate consistent growth. Sales remained largely flat for much of the past decade, only seeing a temporary boost during the post-COVID demand surge, before reverting back toward levels last seen in the early 2010s.

This lack of sustained growth raises broader concerns about the company’s long-term positioning. While a recovery in housing could provide some relief, a more durable turnaround would likely require meaningful changes in strategy, product offering, or market positioning.

Until there is clear evidence of both macro improvement and company specific execution, ETD remains a stock with limited upside and ongoing downside risk, making it one investors may want to avoid.

Ethan Allen Shares Decline Amid Downgrades

Reflecting weakening fundamentals, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Analyst sentiment has turned increasingly negative, with earnings estimates revised lower even over the past week. Current quarter forecasts have been cut by 17%, while next quarter estimates are down 10.3%, signaling deteriorating near-term visibility.

The broader outlook remains challenged. Sales are expected to decline nearly 5% this year, while earnings are projected to drop sharply by 27.5%. Although next year calls for modest stabilization, with sales growth of 1.3% and earnings rising 8.5%, those projections do little to offset the current downtrend.

Industry conditions are also unfavorable. The Retail–Home Furnishings group ranks in the bottom 11% of all Zacks industries, underscoring the persistent headwinds facing the space.

Even at 13.7x forward earnings, the valuation offers limited appeal given the lack of growth, negative estimate revisions, and weak industry backdrop. Altogether, the setup remains unconvincing.

Should Investors Avoid ETD Stock?

The risk/reward profile for ETD remains unfavorable. The company is facing a combination of cyclical pressure from a weak housing backdrop and structural challenges tied to its long-term growth trajectory.

With earnings estimates continuing to move lower, limited near-term catalysts, and an industry group that ranks near the bottom of the Zacks Industry Rank, there is little evidence of an impending turnaround. While a recovery in housing could eventually provide some support, visibility on timing remains low.

Until estimates stabilize and the company demonstrates a clearer path to sustained growth, investors are likely better served avoiding ETD and focusing on areas of the market with stronger earnings momentum and industry support.

Additional content:

Why Tesla's Optimus Story Is More Promise than Progress

Elon Musk wants investors to believe that Optimus could become Tesla’s biggest product ever—possibly even the biggest in history. We have seen Musk get carried away with ambitious projections before, and this feels no different. It’s a bold claim that hinges entirely on execution rather than vision.

Missed Targets and Unclear Production Roadmap

On Tesla’s first-quarter 2026earnings call Musk confirmed that Optimus production will begin at Fremont around late July or August. That’s a few months after Model S and X production lines are dismantled to make room for the robot. While it may signal progress at first glance, it raises more questions than confidence.

Musk has already warned that initial production will be “quite slow” and “literally impossible to predict” this year. That’s a notable shift from earlier expectations. In early 2025, Tesla aimed to build around 10,000 Optimus robots by year-end. That target was missed entirely. By early 2026, not a single Optimus unit was doing meaningful work.

Optimus has over 10,000 unique parts and requires a completely new production line. Tesla will dismantle its Model S/X lines piece by piece—from upstream components like battery packs and motors to final assembly—before installing and testing new systems. He expects the new production line to be set up in four months. With Model S/X production ending this month, we think the Optimus production line won’t be fully set up before August. Musk said that if the target is met, it would be an “insanely fast” feat.

But Tesla’s history suggests caution. Timelines often slip, and complexity tends to compound. Even if the production line is ready on schedule, the lack of any clear production target for 2026 adds to the uncertainty. For now, the plan is to start with “simple skills” in factory settings and gradually scale capabilities. That’s a long road from a commercially viable product.

Execution Risks Overshadow Long-Term Potential

Tesla is positioning Optimus as a long-term growth driver, alongside AI and autonomy. A successful humanoid robot could unlock entirely new revenue streams and redefine the company’s business model. But that future remains speculative.

There is still no clarity on when Optimus will contribute meaningfully to revenues, or even when it will move beyond basic factory tasks. The production ramp is expected to follow a typical S-curve—slow at first, then accelerating—but there’s no clarity on the timeline.

Meanwhile, key milestones keep shifting. The Optimus Gen 3 reveal, initially expected earlier in 2026, has now been pushed to mid-year. Musk attributed the delay to concerns about competitors copying Tesla’s designs. That explanation feels unconvincing.

Tesla is also planning a second Optimus factory at Giga Texas, expected to begin production around mid-2027. Again, that underscores ambition—but also highlights how far away meaningful scale really is.

Investor Takeaway

At this stage, Optimus is still in its early development phase. Meaningful validation will depend on clear progress in production scale, functionality and commercial use.

Competitive Context

While Tesla is still in early stages with Optimus, several players are already making tangible progress in robotics. Private companies like Boston Dynamics and Agility Robotics are moving beyond prototypes toward real-world deployment. Hyundai Motor, which owns controlling stake in Boston Dynamics, is targeting production of up to 30,000 Atlas robots annually for industrial use. Meanwhile, Agility’s Digit robots are already being deployed in manufacturing settings, including at a Toyota Motor facility in Canada—marking a shift from pilot programs to early commercial adoption.

At the same time, the race isn’t just about hardware—it’s about intelligence.

NVIDIA is emerging as a key enabler, rolling out advanced robotics foundation models. NVIDIA unveiled GR00T N1.7 in early access with commercial licensing, bringing generalized robot skills, including advanced dexterous control, to production-ready deployments, while previewing GR00T N2 — a next-generation foundation model that helps robots succeed at new tasks more than twice as often as leading vision-language-action models.

Even companies like Trimble Inc. are carving out a role by powering precision and autonomy systems across robotics applications. In January 2026, Trimble's RTX and ProPoint Go technologies became the accuracy engine behind Lucid Gravity's hands-free driver-assistance systems, demonstrating the company's capacity to power autonomous robotics platforms at scale. This integration signals expanding demand for Trimble's OEM GNSS capabilities across the autonomous robotics ecosystem.

The Zacks Rundown on TSLA Stock

Shares of Tesla have lost 13% year to date, underperforming the industry.

From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.92, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Value Score of F.

Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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