Redde Northgate Becomes ZIGUP plc

Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) has released an update.

Redde Northgate plc has officially rebranded to ZIGUP plc, as confirmed by the UK Companies Registry and will trade on the London Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol ZIG from 23 May 2024. Shareholders’ existing certificates will remain valid despite the name change, and the company’s operational brands will continue unchanged. ZIGUP, a leader in integrated mobility solutions, is set to announce its full year results for FY2024 in July while continuing to enhance its digital and physical presence under the new brand identity.

For further insights into GB:REDD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.