Redco Healthy Living Resumes Trading After Audit Clearance

Redco Healthy Living Company Limited has announced the successful fulfillment of resumption guidance and the resumption of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has addressed all outstanding audit issues and published its financial results for 2022 and 2023, with an unmodified audit opinion. The Board confirms that no material adverse impact was found on the company’s financial position due to previously raised audit issues.

