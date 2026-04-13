Markets
RCT

RedCloud Signs Up To $30 Mln Saudi Licensing Agreement For RAID Deployment; Shares Surge

April 13, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT), a trade infrastructure company, on Monday announced that it has signed a five-year licensing agreement worth up to $30 million to deploy its Realtime AI for Distribution or RAID engine in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is structured at approximately $6 million per year, based on revenues generated by RAID in the country.

The deal targets Saudi Arabia's fast-moving consumer goods market, which is aiming to improve efficiency in how goods are bought, distributed and sold.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative to build a more efficient and digitally enabled economy.

The agreement also advances RedCloud's joint venture strategy, combining local infrastructure with its AI platform to improve trade flows and product availability.

The deal marks RedCloud's second major licensing agreement following its $50 million Türkiye joint venture announced in December 2025, bringing its total contracted JV infrastructure revenue to up to $80 million.

In the pre-market trading, RedCloud Holdings is 115.75% higher at $1.2206 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.