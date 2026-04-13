RedCloud Signs Up To $30 Mln Saudi Licensing Agreement For RAID Deployment; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT), a trade infrastructure company, on Monday announced that it has signed a five-year licensing agreement worth up to $30 million to deploy its Realtime AI for Distribution or RAID engine in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is structured at approximately $6 million per year, based on revenues generated by RAID in the country.

The deal targets Saudi Arabia's fast-moving consumer goods market, which is aiming to improve efficiency in how goods are bought, distributed and sold.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative to build a more efficient and digitally enabled economy.

The agreement also advances RedCloud's joint venture strategy, combining local infrastructure with its AI platform to improve trade flows and product availability.

The deal marks RedCloud's second major licensing agreement following its $50 million Türkiye joint venture announced in December 2025, bringing its total contracted JV infrastructure revenue to up to $80 million.

In the pre-market trading, RedCloud Holdings is 115.75% higher at $1.2206 on the Nasdaq.

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