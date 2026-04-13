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RedCloud Holdings Stock Surges 96% After Signing Upto $30 Mln Saudi Licensing Deal

April 13, 2026 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT) are gaining about 96 percent on Monday morning trading after the company signed a five-year licensing agreement up to $30 million, to deploy its RAID engine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.125 on the Nasdaq, up 96.70 percent. The stock opened at $1.2550 and has climbed as high as $1.39 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.5620 to $5.3600.

The agreement is structured at approximately $6 million per year, based on revenues generated by RAID in the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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