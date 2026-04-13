RedCloud Holdings Stock Surges 96% After Signing Upto $30 Mln Saudi Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT) are gaining about 96 percent on Monday morning trading after the company signed a five-year licensing agreement up to $30 million, to deploy its RAID engine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.125 on the Nasdaq, up 96.70 percent. The stock opened at $1.2550 and has climbed as high as $1.39 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.5620 to $5.3600.

The agreement is structured at approximately $6 million per year, based on revenues generated by RAID in the country.

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