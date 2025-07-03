RedCloud Holdings plc Announces $13.5 Million Private Placement to Institutional and Accredited Investors

RedCloud Holdings secures $13.5 million through a private placement of shares and warrants from institutional investors.

Quiver AI Summary

RedCloud Holdings plc announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional and accredited investors, aiming to raise approximately $13.5 million through the sale of ordinary shares and accompanying warrants. The deal includes a $7.5 million investment from the company's largest shareholder and director. Investors will receive 9 million ordinary shares and warrants for 18 million additional shares, both priced at $1.50 each, with immediate exercisability of the warrants. The private placement is set to close around July 7, 2025, pending customary conditions. The securities offered are unregistered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. without proper registration or exemption. RedCloud operates a trading platform that enhances access to purchase and sales data in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, utilizing AI for improved B2B transactions.

Potential Positives

RedCloud Holdings is set to secure approximately $13.5 million in gross proceeds through a private placement, enhancing its financial position.

The investment includes $7.5 million from the company’s largest current shareholder and director, indicating strong internal confidence in the company’s value and prospects.

The issuance of accompanying warrants provides investors with potential future incentive and interest in the company's growth.

The company's trading platform addresses a significant issue in the FMCG sector, positioning RedCloud as a solution provider in a high-growth market.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of 9,000,000 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants may dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially negatively impacting their investment value.

The private placement being a securities offering that has not been registered under the Securities Act indicates potential limitations for investors regarding liquidity and sale of the securities.

The large investment from the Company’s largest current shareholder and one of its directors raises concerns about the reliance on a single investor for the financing, which may suggest underlying weaknesses in the company’s broader financial position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of RedCloud's recent securities purchase agreement?

RedCloud aims to raise approximately $13.5 million through a private placement of ordinary shares and warrants.

Who are the primary investors in this agreement?

The largest investor is RedCloud's current shareholder and director, contributing $7.5 million to the private placement.

When is the expected closing date for the private placement?

The private placement is anticipated to close on or around July 7, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What are the terms of the issued warrants?

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per ordinary share and will be exercisable immediately, expiring in five years.

Where can I find more information about RedCloud's trading platform?

Additional details about RedCloud and its trading platform can be found at www.redcloudtechnology.com or on their LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

LONDON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors to purchase its ordinary shares, and accompanying warrants that is expected to result in approximately $13.5 million in gross proceeds before deducting placement agent fees and other private placement expenses.





The private placement includes an investment of $7.5M from the Company’s largest current shareholder and one of its directors.





At the closing, the Company will issue to the investors an aggregate of 9,000,000 ordinary shares, along with accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 18,000,000 ordinary shares, at a combined purchase price of $1.50 per ordinary share and accompanying warrants. The accompanying warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per ordinary share and will become exercisable immediately. The Warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The private placement is expected to close on or around July 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement and Clear Street is acting as financial advisor.





The securities to be issued in connection with the private placement described above are being offered in a private placement and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdictions’ securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.





This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About RedCloud Holdings plc







RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the expected completion, timing and size of the offering. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.







Contacts:









Investor Relations







Ryan Flanagan





Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com







Media Relations







James McCarthy





media@redcloudtechnology.com



