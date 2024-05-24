News & Insights

Redcentric in Preliminary Takeover Discussions

May 24, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

Redcentric (GB:RCN) has released an update.

Redcentric plc, a leading IT solutions provider, is currently in preliminary talks with Wiit SpA about a potential takeover offer for Redcentric’s entire issued and to be issued share capital. The company has stated that there is no certainty that an offer will materialize or what the terms would be. An official deadline has been set for Wiit SpA to declare its intentions regarding the offer by 21 June 2024.

