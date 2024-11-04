Redcastle Resources Secures Government Funding for Exploration

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has successfully secured a 50% co-funding grant of $67,500 from the Western Australian government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for a diamond drilling project north of Queen Alexandra. The funding supports their exploration efforts aimed at discovering gold mineralization in the Redcastle Project Area, highlighting the company’s commitment and expertise in the field. The timing of the drilling will depend on the availability of equipment and personnel.

