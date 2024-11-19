Redcastle Resources Secures Funding for Goldfields Drilling

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.
Redcastle Resources Ltd has successfully raised A$3.7 million through a share placement and purchase plan to fund its upcoming 8,000-metre drilling program in the Eastern Goldfields. The initiative aims to expand its gold mineralization resources and identify new targets, positioning the company for potential short-term value growth. With a strong presence in a renowned gold mining district, Redcastle is poised to capitalize on its strategic investments.
