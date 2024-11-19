News & Insights

Stocks

Redcastle Resources Quotes Over 233 Million Securities

November 19, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 233,333,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 19, 2024. This move marks a significant step in the company’s previously outlined transactions, potentially influencing investor interest and market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:RC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.