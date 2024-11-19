Redcastle Resources Quotes Over 233 Million Securities

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 233,333,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 19, 2024. This move marks a significant step in the company’s previously outlined transactions, potentially influencing investor interest and market dynamics.

