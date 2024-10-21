News & Insights

Redcastle Resources to Quote Over 81 Million Shares

October 21, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 81,222,215 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RC1. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders. The shares were issued on October 22, 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s market presence.

