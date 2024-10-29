Redcastle Resources Plans Major Drilling Campaign

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited is gearing up for an extensive 7,970-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign at its Queen Alexandra and Redcastle Reef projects, set to begin in November 2024. The company is also progressing with plans for a mining proposal and exploring custom milling options with nearby mining operators. These strategic moves highlight Redcastle’s commitment to expanding its gold prospecting endeavors and maximizing production potential.

