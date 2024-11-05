News & Insights

Redcastle Resources Limited Secures Shareholder Support

November 05, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and ratification of prior share issues. These decisions highlight the company’s strategic direction and governance confidence, likely to be of interest to investors tracking its market performance.

