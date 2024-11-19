Redcastle Resources Issues 45 Million Unlisted Options

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited announced the issuance of 45 million unlisted options, set to be exercisable at $0.01 each by October 31, 2028. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its capital framework. This move could be intriguing for investors eyeing potential growth in the company’s value.

