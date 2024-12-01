Redcastle Resources Expands Drilling at Promising Gold Prospect

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited is expanding its drilling program by adding three more strategic drill holes at the Morgan’s Castle East Prospect, increasing the total to approximately 8,500 meters. This expansion aims to enhance understanding of gold mineralization in the area, which has shown promising results from both historical and recent drilling. The project is strategically aligned with the company’s goal of exploring deeper mineralization potential in the Redcastle Reef region.

