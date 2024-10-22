News & Insights

Stocks

Redcastle Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

October 22, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ronald Miller, who has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 3,333,333 additional ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This transaction brings Miller’s total holding to 5,433,333 shares, reflecting his growing confidence in the company’s potential. Such moves by directors often capture the attention of investors looking for insights into a company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:RC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.