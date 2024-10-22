Redcastle Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ronald Miller, who has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 3,333,333 additional ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This transaction brings Miller’s total holding to 5,433,333 shares, reflecting his growing confidence in the company’s potential. Such moves by directors often capture the attention of investors looking for insights into a company’s future prospects.

