Redcastle Resources Director Increases Shareholding

November 19, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited director Ronald Miller has notably increased his shareholding in the company by acquiring an additional 11,111,111 ordinary shares. This acquisition, made at $0.009 per share, was part of a recent Tranche 2 Placement approved by shareholders. The transaction highlights a growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

