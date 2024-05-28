Redcastle Resources Advances Gold Exploration

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has initiated a fully funded diamond drilling program at the promising Queen Alexandra gold prospect, aiming to investigate potential depth extensions and confirm the orientation of known mineralization. The six-week campaign will include at least three holes, with options to expand based on initial findings and previous high-grade drill results, bolstering Queen Alexandra’s position in Western Australia’s goldfields amidst strong gold prices.

