Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) Price Target Decreased by 23.06% to 101.03

The average one-year price target for Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) has been revised to 101,03 € / share. This is a decrease of 23.06% from the prior estimate of 131,30 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54,54 € to a high of 157,50 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 215.90% from the latest reported closing price of 31,98 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redcare Pharmacy. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 78.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDC is 0.55%, an increase of 64.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.45% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 128K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDC by 11.33% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 35.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDC by 24.12% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDC by 1.12% over the last quarter.

GGSOX - Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 42.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDC by 25.44% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 65.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDC by 111.60% over the last quarter.

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