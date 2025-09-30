Redcare Pharmacy (SHPPF) Price Target Increased by 72.33% to 192.33

The average one-year price target for Redcare Pharmacy (OTCPK:SHPPF) has been revised to $192.33 / share. This is an increase of 72.33% from the prior estimate of $111.61 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.41 to a high of $275.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.74% from the latest reported closing price of $125.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redcare Pharmacy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHPPF is 0.36%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 3,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,137K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 772K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHPPF by 25.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 219K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHPPF by 34.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHPPF by 27.35% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 128K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHPPF by 11.33% over the last quarter.

