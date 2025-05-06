Redcare Pharmacy Q1 Sales Rise 28%; Reiterates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F) on Tuesday posted higher first-quarter revenues, helped by good performances in its DACH segment and international segment. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for the year ahead.

The Dutch online pharmacy retailer reported sales of 717 million euros in the first quarter, higher than 560 million euros in the same period last year.

According to the company, sales in the DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, climbed 28.5 percent to 583 million euros from last year's 453 million euros. In the international segment, including Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy, sales were up 26.2 percent to 135 million euros from 107 million euros a year ago.

During the three-month period, EBITDA declined to 7.7 million euros from 10.6 million euros recorded in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was 9.1 million euros, down from 12 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 1.3 percent, compared to last year's 2.1 percent.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for full-year 2025, which is total sales growth in excess of 25 percent. The company also expects total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 2 percent to 2.5 percent.

Redcare Pharmacy added that the mid- to longer-term outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin continues to be higher than 8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.