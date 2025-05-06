Markets

Redcare Pharmacy Q1 Sales Rise 28%; Reiterates FY25 Outlook

May 06, 2025 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F) on Tuesday posted higher first-quarter revenues, helped by good performances in its DACH segment and international segment. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for the year ahead.

The Dutch online pharmacy retailer reported sales of 717 million euros in the first quarter, higher than 560 million euros in the same period last year.

According to the company, sales in the DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, climbed 28.5 percent to 583 million euros from last year's 453 million euros. In the international segment, including Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy, sales were up 26.2 percent to 135 million euros from 107 million euros a year ago.

During the three-month period, EBITDA declined to 7.7 million euros from 10.6 million euros recorded in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was 9.1 million euros, down from 12 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 1.3 percent, compared to last year's 2.1 percent.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for full-year 2025, which is total sales growth in excess of 25 percent. The company also expects total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 2 percent to 2.5 percent.

Redcare Pharmacy added that the mid- to longer-term outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin continues to be higher than 8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.