Redcare Pharmacy lifts 2023 outlook after it posts quarterly profit

August 01, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Redcare Pharmacy RDC.DE on Tuesday raised its 2023 outlook based on a strong half-year performance, after the online pharmacy's second-quarter earnings swung to a profit.

The company, which makes around 80% of its revenue in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, targets non-prescription drug sales growth of 20-30% this year, compared to its previous range of 10-20%.

Redcare sees annual net sales of 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($1.9-2.0 billion). It had not previously given a guidance for total sales.

The group, whose markets also include the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy, expects the margin on its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come between 1.5% and 3% in 2023, versus a prior forecast of 0.5%-2.5%.

Its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA turned to a profit of 13.3 million euros from a loss of 6.1 million a year earlier.

The company, which competes with Swiss online drug retailer DocMorris DOCM.S, confirmed its preliminary quarterly sales of 420 million euros.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))

