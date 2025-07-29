Redcare Pharmacy H1 Loss Narrows; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (RDC.DE) on Tuesday posted narrower loss in its first six months, helped by improved sales across all divisions. Second-quarter results also improved from last year and the company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2025.

The Dutch pharmacy retailer reported net loss of 2.76 million euros or 0.07 euro per share in the first half of the year, narrower than loss of 12.97 million euros or 0.60 euro per share in the same period last year.

During the first six months, sales rose 27 percent to 1.43 billion euros from 1.12 billion euros in the year-ago period, helped by good performance in the prescription and non-prescription product categories.

According to Redcare Pharmacy, adjusted EBITDA in the first half rose marginally to 27.2 million euros from 26.8 million euros in the previous-year period, benefitting from improved underlying results across the Group.

In its second quarter, the company posted net income of 8.9 million euros, higher than the same period last year, helped by a positive one-off of 14.2 million euros associated with the successful convertible bonds' transactions done on April 8. During the three-month period, group revenue rose 27 percent to 709.2 million euros from 560.7 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

Redcare Pharmacy also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025 of total sales growth more than 25 percent. Total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

The company continues to expect mid- to longer-term adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to be exceeding 8 percent.

