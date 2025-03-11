News & Insights

Markets

Redcare Pharmacy FY24 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Total Sales Up 32%

March 11, 2025 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy reported fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA of 33.3 million euros compared to 53.5 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 1.4% compared to 3%. Total sales rose 32% to 2.37 billion euros. Non-Rx sales were up 21% to 1.62 billion euros. The Group's active customer base increased by 1.7 million to 12.5 million.

For full year 2025, Redcare Pharmacy expects: total sales growth in excess of 25%; total Group non-Rx sales growth in excess of 18%; and total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin 2% to 2.5%. The company said its mid- to longer-term guidance continues to be an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.