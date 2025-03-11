Redcare Pharmacy FY24 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Total Sales Up 32%

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy reported fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA of 33.3 million euros compared to 53.5 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 1.4% compared to 3%. Total sales rose 32% to 2.37 billion euros. Non-Rx sales were up 21% to 1.62 billion euros. The Group's active customer base increased by 1.7 million to 12.5 million.

For full year 2025, Redcare Pharmacy expects: total sales growth in excess of 25%; total Group non-Rx sales growth in excess of 18%; and total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin 2% to 2.5%. The company said its mid- to longer-term guidance continues to be an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.