Redcare Pharmacy Appoints Hendrik Krampe As CFO, Effective 1 December 2025

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy announced that it has designated Hendrik Krampe as member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 December 2025. He succeeds Jasper Eenhorst, who stepped down to pursue new professional opportunities. The appointment of Hendrik Krampe is on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2026 for consultation.

Hendrik Krampe has twenty years of experience in the financial management of fast growing e-commerce businesses. Since 2014, he worked at Amazon where he held the role of Finance Director of the European marketplace business for the last eight years. From 2004 to 2014, Hendrik was at eBay in Germany as well as in the US in various roles including Finance Director of eBay's Retail Media business.

