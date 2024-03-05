News & Insights

Redcare Pharmacy aims for higher 2024 sales after positive annual core earnings

March 05, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Redcare Pharmacy RDC.DE on Tuesday forecast higher sales for 2024 after the online pharmacy operator posted upbeat adjusted annual core earnings, supported by a growing number of prescription sales.

The Netherlands-based group said its adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 53.5 million euros ($58.05 million), from a loss of 8 million euros in the year-ago period.

The online pharmacy operator recorded 2023 annual sales growth of 54.6% in its core DACH market, which comprises Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Redcare Pharmacy said it aims to increase its sales by 30%-40% this year.

Swiss peer DocMorris DOCM.Ssaid in January it aimed for profitability on adjusted EBITDA for 2024, excluding e-prescriptions, after it delayed this objective in 2023.

