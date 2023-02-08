Redburn Partners Upgrades United Continental Holdings (UAL)

On February 8, 2023, Redburn Partners upgraded their outlook for United Continental Holdings from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.98% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $58.35. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from its latest reported closing price of $50.75.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.78.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 24,482,858 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,670,328 shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,391,583 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,450,783 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,951,308 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,621,734 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,739,083 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,605,729 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,523,615 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,520,280 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1027 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UAL is 0.1526%, an increase of 15.4292%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 230,227K shares.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

