Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage of Under Armour, Inc., Class C (UA) with Buy Recommendation

On March 16, 2023, Redburn Partners initiated coverage of Under Armour, Inc., Class C with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.49% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour, Inc., Class C is $11.44. The forecasts range from a low of $8.96 to a high of $14.91. The average price target represents an increase of 59.49% from its latest reported closing price of $7.17.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour, Inc., Class C is $5,907MM, an increase of 11.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.46.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dorsal Capital Management holds 10,000K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 14.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 8,251K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing an increase of 38.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 135.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,336K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 40.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,078K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,863K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 35.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,035K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 38.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour, Inc., Class C. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 11.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UA is 0.07%, an increase of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 162,620K shares. The put/call ratio of UA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Under Armour Background Information

Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports and casual apparel. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors.

