Redburn Partners Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (ICHGF)

On March 21, 2023, Redburn Partners downgraded their outlook for InterContinental Hotels Group (OTC:ICHGF) from to Sell.

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group is $71.52. The forecasts range from a low of $52.78 to a high of $80.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.16% from its latest reported closing price of $56.24.

The projected annual revenue for InterContinental Hotels Group is $2,301MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.82.

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHGF is 0.63%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 3,149K shares.

