REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Telia Co AB (STO:TELIA)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Telia Co AB (STO:TELIA) from Sell to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telia Co AB. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELIA is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 275,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,096K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,205K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELIA by 19.65% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 24,633K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELIA by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,957K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELIA by 8.55% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 16,718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,702K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELIA by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,203K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELIA by 17.73% over the last quarter.

