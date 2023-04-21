REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Repsol (MADX:REP)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Repsol (MADX:REP) from Sell to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 169K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 0.65% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 529K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 8.22% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND, INC. Investor A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 142.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 37.29% over the last quarter.

RODM - Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 20.61% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 10.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REP is 0.35%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 143,805K shares.

