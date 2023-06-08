REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Legrand (EPA:LR)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Legrand (EPA:LR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.71% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legrand is 90.94. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from its latest reported closing price of 88.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legrand is 8,631MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

Legrand Maintains 2.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LR is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 50,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 6,065K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,419K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,530K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LR by 1.27% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,460K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LR by 4.71% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,306K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LR by 3.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LR by 6.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.