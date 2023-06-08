REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABK is 0.25%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.22% to 720,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 71,728K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,705K shares, representing an increase of 48.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 81.70% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 69,092K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,447K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 4.59% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 64,581K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,576K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,361K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 8.47% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 52,569K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,896K shares, representing an increase of 45.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 113.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.