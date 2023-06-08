REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Bayer (FWB:BAYN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Bayer (FWB:BAYN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.75% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bayer is 74.56. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 42.75% from its latest reported closing price of 52.23.

The projected annual revenue for Bayer is 51,735MM, an increase of 2.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

Bayer Maintains 4.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYN is 0.77%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 195,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,975K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 0.19% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,931K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,362K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 13.40% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,551K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 37.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,548K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 15.83% over the last quarter.

