REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades BASF SE (FWB:BAS)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for BASF SE (FWB:BAS) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.78% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for BASF SE is 55.53. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.78% from its latest reported closing price of 46.36.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE is 84,024MM, a decrease of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

BASF SE Maintains 7.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -10.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.48%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 82,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,080K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,215K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 7.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,026K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 0.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,878K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 6.22% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,891K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 6.56% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 2,311K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 5.09% over the last quarter.

